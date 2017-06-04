Drinks & food worth knowing in San Jose

With the help of a few friends, I’ve gathered some links to places worth checking out during WWDC and beyond. Add comments with good stuff I’ve missed! [Update: Thanks to Brendan McKenna for making a Foursquare list version of this post.]

TL;DR:

Bars

Haberdasher (speakeasy; reservations recommended if you want your own table; very small snacks, no meals)

43 W. San Salvador San José, CA 95113

5 Points – Craft Cocktail Bar (good drinks, small snacks)

169 w Santa Clara St

AFK Gamer Lounge – (sort of a sports bar but with video games on the TVs instead of sports)

163 W Santa Clara St

Paper Plane – (craft bar, decent food and dessert)

2 S. First St. San Jose, CA, 95113

Original Gravity – (craft beer, sausage, and duck-fat fries)

66 S 1st Street

ISO Beers (tons of beers on tap, nice outdoor patio)

75 E Santa Clara St

Cafe Stritch (live jazz, food and drinks)

374 S 1st st





Drinks (non-alcoholic)

Boba Bar (good boba, and pretty good lunch)

310 S 3rd St, San Jose, CA 95112

Social Policy (coffee shop with fancier pastries and breakfasts)

200 S 1st St, San Jose, CA 95113





Food

San Pedro Square (lots of great fancy-pants little restaurants & options for drinks under two big roofs, with lots of outdoor seating & often live music)

87 N San Pedro

Poor House (New Orleans-inspired food like po’ boys, near the Shark Tank aka SAP Center)

91 S Autumn St

Mezcal (Oaxacan cooking, great moles & mezcal)

The Loft (two levels, solid food/chow)

90 S 2nd St

SOFA Market (like a mini San Pedro Square, the best ice cream bars in downtown)

387 S 1st street

The Farmers Union (Nice sit-down restaurant near San Pedro Square)

151 W Santa Clara St

La Victoria Taqueria (worthwhile arterial destruction with a splash of orange sauce)

131 W Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

Hom Korean Kitchen (good for lunch)

76 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

Original Joe’s (a downtown institution; Italian food)

301 S 1st St, San Jose, CA 95113

[Special thanks to Dev Davis & Phil Fernandez]